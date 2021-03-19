Cool End to Winter and Start to Spring

by Ryan Stinnett

THE LAST DAY OF WINTER: Today will feature more clouds than sun, with cool and breezy conditions as highs will only be in the upper 50s. Late today, a cold air damming wedge of cooler air will move into Alabama from the east so we need to mention the chance for a few light showers late this afternoon and evening as well, especially across East Alabama.

HELLO SPRING!!!: An unseasonably cool weekend of weather is ahead as we roll into the first official weekend of spring as the vernal equinox occurs at 4:37AM CDT tomorrow morning. We will start Saturday off in the low 40s with clouds, but the sky should become partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs across Central Alabama again in the upper 50s. Sunday morning will be chilly with lows perhaps in the upper 30s, then, during the day Sunday, expect a sunny sky with a high in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds return Tuesday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. For now the severe weather potential with this system looks low, but a strong storm is very possible. The surface front hangs up, and showers will remain possible Wednesday. Then, another upper air wave will bring a chance of more strong thunderstorms to the state either Thursday or Friday, again too early to know if this will produce severe storms, but tis the season and every storm system has the potential. Highs will should remain in the 70s next week.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan