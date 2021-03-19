The Latest on Coronavirus Vaccinations in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday March 22, eligibility will expand to group 1-C for coronavirus vaccinations.

Click this link to see if you are eligible.

One day later, on March 23, the Alabama National Guard will begin two mobile vaccination clinics, that will rotate through 24 Alabama counties for 6 weeks.

Follow this link for more on ANG mobile vaccination clinics.

When the new eligibility opens, more than 2 million Alabama citizens will be eligible for vaccinations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says more chain pharmacies such as Wal-Mart, CVS, and Walgreens are receiving vaccine, as well as county health departments.