Cold Saturday Night; Milder With Some Clouds In The Mix Sunday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine became abundant Saturday afternoon, though temperatures were cool for this time of year. Afternoon highs were only in the low to mid 60s. It was rather breezy at times today, though winds speeds are gradually falling late Saturday afternoon. That trend continues this evening, but temperatures steady fall through the evening while the sky remain clear. Expect low 50s for most of our area by 9PM, with 11PM temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s with a few upper 30s possible under a mostly clear sky.

Some clouds return to east Alabama Sunday morning, and they’ll likely spread west across the rest of our area through the day. However, it won’t be overcast, with a partly cloudy sky on average. Sunday afternoon temperatures look a bit warmer than Saturday’s, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’s a chance for a brief and light stray shower among the clouds, but the vast majority of our area stays dry. Sunday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday looks warmer and still mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s. Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday, then storms are in the mix Wednesday and especially Thursday. On Tuesday, a stalling/weakening cold front approaches the Mississippi River Valley. Although the front stalls and eventually fizzles out well to our west, rain looks to be displaces well east of the front through Wednesday. Expect showers of at least a scattered coverage by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain becomes widespread and could be heavy at times Tuesday night through Wednesday. While some thunderstorms could be in the mix Wednesday, severe weather is not expected. Despite the clouds and rain, afternoon temperatures could warm into the mid 70s each day. Meanwhile, overnight lows only fall into the mid or upper 50s each night.

Another developing storm system swings our way Thursday. The most recent model runs of both the GFS and ECMWF are concerning in terms of severe weather potential for next Thursday. However, the Storm Prediction Center doesn’t specifically forecast severe weather for next Thursday at the moment. However, severe weather or not, rain and thunderstorms appear to be widespread for much of the day, especially during the afternoon and evening. The cold front and associated showers and storms exit southeast Alabama early Friday morning. The rest of the day looks dry with some sunshine. High temperatures could warm into the 70s.

Some showers appear possible next weekend, though models are split on the coverage of rain. Both the GFS and ECMWF (Euro) keep the coverage of rain on the isolated side Saturday. However, The GFS shows a higher coverage of rain Sunday, while the Euro keeps our area drier. Otherwise, next weekend could be quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s or possibly low 80s Saturday and Sunday.