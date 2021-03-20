Montgomery City Councillor Richard Bollinger Dies

Montgomery City Councillor Richard Bollinger passed away Saturday afternoon.

Council President Charles Jinwright confirmed the news with Alabama News Network.

Councilor Bollinger represented District 1 in Montgomery and has served on the Montgomery City Council for the past 9 years.

Bollinger was a graduate of Troy and Auburn Universities, and completed 24 years in the Army National Guard before retiring as Major.

He is survived by  his wife Cheryl, and their 4 children.

 

