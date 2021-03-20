Montgomery City Councillor Richard Bollinger Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councillor Richard Bollinger passed away Saturday afternoon.

Council President Charles Jinwright confirmed the news with Alabama News Network.

Councilor Bollinger represented District 1 in Montgomery and has served on the Montgomery City Council for the past 9 years.

Bollinger was a graduate of Troy and Auburn Universities, and completed 24 years in the Army National Guard before retiring as Major.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, and their 4 children.