Dressed down: Alabama rolls over Pitino, Iona 68-55

by Madison Jaggars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Herb Jones scored 20 points to help Alabama pull away from Iona and coach Rick Pitino for a 68-55 victory in the NCAA Tournament. Jones had a steal and layup to highlight an 11-0 run to give the second-seeded Crimson Tide breathing room. Pitino was taking his fifth school to the tournament and came in as a 15 seed against the SEC champs. The Gaels stayed close for 30 minutes. Isaiah Ross led them with 19 points. Alabama moves on to face 10th-seeded Maryland in the second round.