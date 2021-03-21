Dry And Warmer Monday, But Rain Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a partly cloudy and milder day across central and south Alabama. Compared to Saturday’s highs in the low to mid 60s, most locations warmed into the upper 60s to low and mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday evening looks milder than Saturday evening as well. Most locations remain in the low to mid 60s through 7PM, with 9PM temperatures in the upper 50s and 11PM temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s.

Monday remains rain-free and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase Monday night, with lows only falling into the mid or upper 50s. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy through the morning, but showers arrive west to east by the late afternoon. Some storms could be in the mix too. Tuesday’s high temperatures top out in the mid 70s. Tuesday night lows range from the mid to upper 50s. Rain continues Tuesday night through Wednesday. Some storms could be in the mix on Wednesday also, but severe storms are not in the forecast.

Strong or severe storms appear possible Thursday, but they a severe weather outlook are is not specifically forecast by the Storm Prediction Center. Given model trends of the GFS and ECMWF, however, it’s definitely not out of the question Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Either way, the chance for rain and storms looks high through Thursday night. Through Thursday night, area rain totals could approach three inches. A front likely slides just to our southeast Friday, lowering rain chances. However, it likely stalls there, which keeps rain in the forecast next weekend.

The chance for rain looks a bit higher today for next Saturday than it did yesterday. However, its still far from calling next Saturday a washout. Some showers appear possible Sunday as well, with models now showing another front sweeping northwest to southeast through our area. That front could lead to drier, cooler, and stable air for early next week. High temperatures may only be in the upper 60s to low 70s next Monday afternoon, with Monday night lows possibly in the 40s.