Gray’s 3 TDs in 4th quarter lift Alabama St over Jackson St

by Madison Jaggars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ezra Gray ran for a career-high 195 yards with all three of his TD runs in the fourth quarter to help Alabama State beat Jackson State 35-28. Gray tied it at 21 on a 4-yard TD run with 10:50 left in the fourth quarter and gave the Hornets a touchdown lead each time with his next two scores, a 49-yarder with 6:53 left and a 50-yarder with 1:29 left. Jeffrey Scott intercepted Jalen Jones’s pass to seal the win for Alabama State with 27 seconds left, handing coach Deion Sanders his first loss at Jackson State. Jones finished with 180 yards passing with a TD pass and 94 yards rushing and two TD runs for the Tigers.