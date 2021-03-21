Montgomery City Council Candidate Murdered

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating the death of “Walking Jon” Devore Jones of Montgomery.

On Sunday , March 21 MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of South Decatur Street in the Patterson Court Housing Development in reference to a stabbed person.

At the scene police found Jones, who was pronounced dead on the scene from a stab wound.

After further investigation 25 year old Dontae Pettaway was identified as the suspect, and charged with murder.

Pettaway is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Jones, known as Walking Jon Devore Jones, was well known in the community.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

Police have no additional information and the investigation is on going.