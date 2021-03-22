16-Year-Old Boy Charged with Fatally Shooting 39-Year-old Montgomery Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police department has charged a 16-year-old suspect with death of Marcus Brown, 39, of Montgomery. Police charged Chad Chatman, 16, of Montgomery with Brown’s death.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, at about 4:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of Barley Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Brown who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

U.S. State Marshals Task Force arrested Chatman on March 22 and placed him in the Montgomery Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Brown are unknown. We will continue to update as information comes.