Alabama Cities Resuming April Walking Tours after Shutdown

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About two dozen cities and towns across Alabama are participating as the state tourism agency resumes a program to promote springtime walking tours. The program was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Alabama Tourism Department says it will be held all four Saturdays in April with precautions against COVID-19 including social distancing. Larger cities including Birmingham, Mobile, and Montgomery will host walking tours for the public along with smaller communities including Athens, Monroeville, and Fairhope.

