Alabama National Guard to Begin Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Rural Areas on Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama National Guard members are set to begin immunizing rural residents against COVID-19.

The state says mobile vaccination clinics will be held Tuesday in the cities of Andalusia and Livingston, followed by clinics in Enterprise and Eutaw on Wednesday. The state also is expanding the eligibility rules for vaccinations on Monday to include more frontline workers, residents with certain chronic health conditions, and people 55 and older.

Alabama is trying to improve a vaccination rate that’s trailing most of the nation.

