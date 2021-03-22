Alabama Reviewing Medicaid Expansion Incentives

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans might be cracking the door to Medicaid expansion. Several state leaders said they are reviewing details of the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes new financial incentives for the 12 states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans. Expanding eligibility would bring health care coverage to more than 300,000 Alabamians. A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey said the governor is reviewing the state’s share of the cost and she is open to the discussion but needs additional information.

