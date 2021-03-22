Governor Ivey Reveals Mask Signage for Businesses

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday revealed signage for business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The current health order mandating statewide mask wearing will end at 5 p.m. on April 9.

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

Mask Signage Options:

Mask Preferred

Mask Required for Service 

Please Wear A Mask

Thank You for Wearing A Mask

Thank You Gradient

