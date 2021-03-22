Governor Ivey Reveals Mask Signage for Businesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 GKI-2021-Mask Signs-General Toolkit Socials_Mask Preferred-16-9-Blue

2/4 GKI-2021-Mask Signs-General Toolkit Socials_Please Wear A Mask-Square-Text

3/4 GKI-2021-Mask Signs-General Toolkit Socials_We Ask That You Mask-Square-Blue

4/4 GKI-2021-Mask Signs-General Toolkit Socials_Cool Mask-Story-Text







Governor Kay Ivey on Monday revealed signage for business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The current health order mandating statewide mask wearing will end at 5 p.m. on April 9.

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

Mask Signage Options:

Mask Preferred

Mask Required for Service

Please Wear A Mask

Thank You for Wearing A Mask

Thank You Gradient