Hyundai Partners with ASU to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine to Hyundai Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) has announced a partnership with Alabama State University (ASU) to vaccinate HMMA team members who wish to be vaccinated but have not yet had a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from other sources in the community. ASU will be holding two vaccination clinics exclusively for HMMA team members on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27. The clinics will be held at ASU’s Lockhart Gymnasium at 915 South Jackson Street on the ASU campus.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA),” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “Having the opportunity to support HMMA's efforts to keep their employees safe aligns directly with our ‘CommUniversity’ initiative and with our longstanding mission of making a positive impact on our community. HMMA is to be commended for going the extra mile in the fight against COVID-19. ASU is proud of being approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health as a Vaccination Administration Site and for the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity.”

The vaccinations are being administered under the direction Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, ASU’s Senior Director of Health Services.

“Together in this partnership we will make a difference in our community and continue to make a safe environment in each of our environments. When you take the vaccine as an individual, you not only protect yourself, but you take it for the community, because collectively the more of us that take the vaccine, the better chance we have of creating the herd immunity and each one is protecting someone else,” said Dr. Loyd-Davis.

“When vaccines started to become available, we developed a distribution plan for our team members here at the plant, so we would be ready when the Alabama Department of Public Health could offer our medical clinic a vaccine supply. We’re so excited that our long standing relationship with Alabama State University has created an alternate path for our team members to be vaccinated. On behalf of all of our HMMA team, I’d like to thank Dr. Ross, Dr. Loyd-Davis, and ASU for their support in helping provide this valuable service to our team,” said HMMA Director of Administration, Yvette Gilkey-Shuford.

ASU has secured 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the HMMA clinics. HMMA team member appointment registration is currently underway. Team members receiving the vaccine will automatically have their second dose appointments scheduled for Friday, April 16, or Saturday, April 17. Alabama COVID-19 vaccine allocation phase 1B, which includes manufacturing, has been open since February 8.