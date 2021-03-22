Memoir of Civil Rights Leader C.T. Vivian Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama publisher has released the memoir of the late civil rights leader C.T. Vivian of Atlanta months after his death. The Montgomery-based New South Books says “It’s in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior” is now available. Vivian wrote the 224-page book with Steve Fiffer before his death last year. Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma. Vivian died in July at the age of 95. He was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved