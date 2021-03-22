Monday Afternoon Nice And Spring-like, But Rain Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

A nice spring day is underway across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s this morning, but thanks to abundant sunshine, midday temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures continue to warm through the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll likely see some clouds in the mix, but also plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Clouds increase further overnight, with a mostly cloudy sky by Tuesday morning. This evening looks fairly nice, however, with temperatures still near 70° at 7PM, and only gradually falling to near 60° by 11PM. Overnight lows range from the mid to upper 50s.

There’s rain in Tuesday’s forecast, but much of it may hold off until the afternoon. Temperatures likely warm into the mid 70s prior to the arrival of rain. There could be some storms in the mix, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Rain and/or storms continue through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. There may be a lull in rainfall Wednesday morning, but expect more showers and storms by the afternoon. Otherwise, Wednesday looks warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another developing storm system across the lower Mississippi River Valley brings another round of showers and storms to our area Thursday. There’s strong to severe thunderstorm potential with this storm system. Like last Wednesday, March 17th, we may have individual thunderstorms develop in our area during the afternoon, well in advance of the cold front. At this time, it appears tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are all potential hazards. After the potential initial round, a line of storms in advance of the front itself sweeps through our area Thursday night. Damaging winds become the primary threat at that point, but embedded tornadoes may be a hazard as well.

Rain and storms may still be ongoing Friday morning across southeast Alabama. The front likely stalls there, with showers possible through the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, the airmass remains somewhat warm and soupy. Temperatures likely reach the mid or upper 70s Friday through Sunday, while lows only fall to near 60°. Another front pushes through our area sometime on Sunday. That brings an end to the rain Sunday afternoon, and cooler temperatures Sunday night and Monday. Sunday night lows could fall into the 40s, but Monday looks mostly sunny.