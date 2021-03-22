Montgomery County Mugshots (03/05/21-03/14/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
Montgomery County Mugshots 03.05-03.14
BATTLE JR, WILLIS – By Order Of Court
CHAPPELL, BRANDON – Robbery 1st-Recieving Stolen Property 1st
COLEMAN, JOHN – Burglary III
COLEY, MALIK – Attempted Murder-Burglary III
CRUMPTON, ARTHUR – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
CRUMPTON, DESEAN – Violation of Community Notification Act
DEASON, PHILLIP – Parole Violation
FRANKLIN, DAMONTEZ – Break-Enter Vehicle
HALL, TERRY – Violation of Community Notification Act
HOOD, FLETCHER – Theft of Property 4th
HUFFMAN, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 3rd
IVEY, PATRICK – By Order of Court
JACKSON, REGINALD – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
OBIE JR, DALLAS – Assault II-Distruction of Property-Inmate
PITTMAN, MARNEZ – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
RUSSELL, AUDRIANNA – Identity Theft
SANDERS JR, PRETIS – Assault 2nd(Physical Injury)
SCOTT, KROGIUS – Domestic Violence I-Assault I
STOUDEMIRE, TANDION – Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence (Menacing)
STRONG, TRAVIS – Carrying a Pistol Without a License
TATUM, TRAVIS – Robbery 3rd
THOMAS, RODNEY – Parole Violation
TIERCE, CATLIN – Burglary III-Theft of Property 1st
VARNADO, KELLY – Felony Murder
WEBSTER, TERRANCE – Manslaughter-Murder Reckless
All are innocent until proven guilty.