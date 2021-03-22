Montgomery County Mugshots (03/05/21-03/14/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/26 Montgomery County Mugshots 03.05-03.14

2/26 BATTLE JR, WILLIS – By Order Of Court

3/26 CHAPPELL, BRANDON – Robbery 1st-Recieving Stolen Property 1st

4/26 COLEMAN, JOHN – Burglary III

5/26 COLEY, MALIK – Attempted Murder-Burglary III



6/26 CRUMPTON, ARTHUR – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

7/26 CRUMPTON, DESEAN – Violation of Community Notification Act

8/26 DEASON, PHILLIP – Parole Violation

9/26 FRANKLIN, DAMONTEZ – Break-Enter Vehicle

10/26 HALL, TERRY – Violation of Community Notification Act



11/26 HOOD, FLETCHER – Theft of Property 4th

12/26 HUFFMAN, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 3rd

13/26 IVEY, PATRICK – By Order of Court

14/26 JACKSON, REGINALD – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

15/26 OBIE JR, DALLAS – Assault II-Distruction of Property-Inmate



16/26 PITTMAN, MARNEZ – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd

17/26 RUSSELL, AUDRIANNA – Identity Theft

18/26 SANDERS JR, PRETIS – Assault 2nd(Physical Injury)

19/26 SCOTT, KROGIUS – Domestic Violence I-Assault I

20/26 STOUDEMIRE, TANDION – Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence (Menacing)



21/26 STRONG, TRAVIS – Carrying a Pistol Without a License

22/26 TATUM, TRAVIS – Robbery 3rd

23/26 THOMAS, RODNEY – Parole Violation

24/26 TIERCE, CATLIN – Burglary III-Theft of Property 1st

25/26 VARNADO, KELLY – Felony Murder



26/26 WEBSTER, TERRANCE – Manslaughter-Murder Reckless





















































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from (03/05-03/14)!

All are innocent until proven guilty.