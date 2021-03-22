Reaction to Richard Bollinger Death

by Ja Nai Wright

The city of Alabama is mourning the loss of City Councillor Richard Bollinger. Bollinger passed away over the weekend from lung cancer. He has been fighting a battle with cancer since November and he recently lost that fight.

Friends, family and co-workers are in remembrance today from his loss. They say that he was a man that is for the people, a man that was very dedicated to his work and was very hands on with all things he was involved in.

” Richard was a person that cared about people and when I say people he cared about all the black, white, affluent, less affluent, Republican, Democrat, Richard loved people”- Willie Durham, Former President for the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club.

Bollinger was District 1 Councillor and he was also the 7th President of the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club where he volunteered in various acts of service that helped not only his community but parts of the world.

“He was a very dedicated guy to our city, he was a researcher he did a good job in his own career but he research what needed to be done in the city he was very tough he will be hard to replace because all the things he was involved in”- Charles Jinright, President of Montgomery City Council.

Richard Bollinger served as District 1 Councillor for 9 years. He is survived by his wife Cheryl and their 4 children. The city of Montgomery flew flags at half staff in his honor Today.