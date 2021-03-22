Wetumpka Police Searching for Cellphone Store Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka police are searching for a Burglary suspect for a Theft at a cell phone retail store.

Wanted fugitive Tyler Mikhail Cleveland, 18, faces Theft of Property 2nd and Burglary 3rd charges. Police signed warrants against Cleveland on March 19.

On March 14, around 6:37 am, the cell phone retail store was burglarized. Two suspects broke windows and unlawfully entered the store. They stole two iPhones and other electronics. The suspects took the phone to Montgomery and deposited them in a machine for money. The suspects were dropped off and picked up by at least a third individual in a White Nissan Altima.

1/5 Tyler Mikhail Cleveland

2/5 Unidentified Suspects_003

3/5 Unidentified Suspects

4/5 Unidentified Suspects_02

5/5 Suspect Vehicle (5)









Police continue to search for Cleveland and asks for the public’s assistance in locating him.