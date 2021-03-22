Who Is Now Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Alabama?

by Alabama News Network Staff

As of Monday, March 22, people in group 1c are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. This adds about two million more people who can get the shots.

Group 1c includes the following people:

People age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID‐19 Vaccination Allocation Plan which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

Solid organ transplant

Obesity, BMI greater than 30

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider

In addition to those people, the following people are now eligible based on their occupation:

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

