Who Is Now Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Alabama?
As of Monday, March 22, people in group 1c are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. This adds about two million more people who can get the shots.
Group 1c includes the following people:
People age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID‐19 Vaccination Allocation Plan which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
In addition to those people, the following people are now eligible based on their occupation:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
