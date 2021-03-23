Arrest Made in 2016 Missing Person Case

An arrest has been made in the missing person case of Starr Mulder, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Mulder was last seen at her home in Wetumpka in June 2016.

Sheriff Franklin says Thomas Edward Whitehurst has been charged with murder. He was arrested Tuesday and is in jail under a $1 million cash bond. Mulder’s remains were found last year in the Conecuh National Forest and identified last week.