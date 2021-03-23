Birmingham Woman Fatally Struck by Car Suspected to be Racing

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Birmingham have identified a 52-year-old woman who was killed when a Camaro suspected to be involved in an illegal street race struck her car head-on. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Brandy Lee Moore Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Birmingham just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say a Camaro that was reportedly racing another vehicle crossed over the center line and into Ballard’s lane of traffic. A Birmingham Police Sgt. says Ballard was a passing motorist and wasn’t affiliated with the alleged race. An arrest has been made but formal charges have not yet been filed.

