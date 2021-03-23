Mainly Cloudy & Wet

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and wet weather pattern is in place and little change is expected until early next week. Areas of rain and occasional storms will work through the region tonight and again Wednesday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain at times. We don’t see anything too strong or severe through early Thursday. Temps will continue to manage 70s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A stronger system producing rain and storms will advance eastward into the area Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has west Alabama under an (Enhanced Risk 3/5) and central and east Alabama under a (Slight Risk 2/5) Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Storms moving through the area will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and quarter size hail. Everyone will need to be weather aware during this event! We’re on the backside of the system Friday. Our weather settles down but we’re not done with rain just yet. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and more likely on Sunday. Not a weekend washout but there will be periods of rainy weather. Looks like improving conditions are ahead for early next week.