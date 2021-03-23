Montgomery District 3 City Council Race Headed for Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

The special election for the Montgomery City council District 3 seat is headed for a runoff election.

Marche Johnson received the most votes in Tuesday’s election with 319 (39.18%), while Adrienne Larkin garnered 214 votes (26.28%).

Both candidates fell short of the 50%+1 needed to win outright.

A special runoff election will be held on April 27th.

The District 3 seat was previously held by 5 term councilman Tracy Larkin who passed away in January.