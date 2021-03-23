Alabama National Guard Begins COVID Vaccination Clinics in Rural Areas

by Ja Nai Wright

The National Guard began its first round of vaccination clinics in Andalusia and Livingston, Alabama today to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations.

The goal for the clinics is to give out roughly 1,100 vaccinations per day. They began giving out vaccinations at 9 am and before they opened, residents were already lined up eager to begin their treatment. The clinics close at 5 pm each day.

The clinics are set up so that people may come inside the building to receive their shot or they can choose to stay in their vehicles. The National Guard will be dispatched in a different county everyday, Tuesday through Friday each week.

The soldiers involved volunteered to be apart of these clinics to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to see the list of National guard clinic locations and dates.