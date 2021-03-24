Alabama News Network’s Jerome Jones Named CrimeStoppers Reporter of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has recognized Alabama News Network’s Jerome Jones as its Media Reporter of the Year. CrimeStoppers normally makes the announcement at its annual luncheon, but it was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. As a result, Jerome was recognized individually.

Jerome is being recognized for helping CrimeStoppers set up a unique podcast program. Jerome spent his off-time from work researching software and formats for the podcasts, which will feature crime victims’ families telling their personal stories in their own words.

In that process, Jerome was able to witness the impact the program has when dealing with family members victimized by violent crimes. He interviewed and encouraged multiple family members who are still searching for answers and seeking closure.

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Podcast is scheduled to start airing episodes later this year.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett says he wanted to commend Jerome for his exceptional work and showing compassion for the community.

All of us at Alabama News Network are proud of Jerome Jones, not only for the work he does on the air, but for the connections he is making in caring for the people who live in our area.