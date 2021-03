by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn man is behind bars on felony burglary charges. Ricky Devon Brown, 24, of Auburn faces Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th charges.

The arrests stems from Auburn police receiving reports of a business burglary on March 12. During the investigation, police developed Brown as a suspect.

On March 23, police located Brown and arrested him. He is being held in Lee County Jail on $4,00 bond.