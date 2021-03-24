Capri Theatre Closed Weekend of March 26-29, Possibly April 2-4

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to equipment failure, the Capri Theatre will be closed for the weekend of March 26 – 29. Director Martin McCaffery says the theatre will probably also be closed the following weekend April 2-4.

If you have purchased tickets to any shows in the next two weeks, please contact the theatre about a refund.

Capri Theatre will reschedule EOS: Easter In Art to the next available dates.

Oscar Shorts will be rescheduled if necessary to the next available weekend.

Check the website or Facebook for updates.