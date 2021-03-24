Congresswoman Terri Sewell Announces Decision NOT to Run for Vacated U.S. Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, march 24, Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D) announced she will not run for Richard Shelby’s vacated U.S. Senate seat. Sewell released the following statement in regards to her decision not to run:

“I am humbled by the overwhelming requests I have received to run for Senator Shelby’s seat in 2022. After careful consideration and consultation with my family and closest advisors, I have decided that the unfinished business of my home district, Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, is far too important for me to seek higher office at this time. I am singularly focused on my work to get H.R. 4, The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, signed into law this Congress and to continue my work to expand economic opportunities for my constituents in Alabama’s 7th District.

I will remain actively engaged in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama and will throw my full weight behind the Democrat candidate who emerges as the strongest advocate for protecting voting rights, expanding economic opportunity, and strengthening access to health care. In the meantime, I remain committed to representing all Alabamians in the U.S. House of Representatives by building on my work to tear down the economic and societal barriers that have stood in the way of economic opportunity and equity. “