by Alabama News Network Staff

Wanted fugitive Antonio Talley is now in police custody and no longer wanted by law enforcement.

Crimestoppers announced the arrest of Talley on March 23. He faces Domestic Violence 3rd assault charges after allegedly striking the victim in the head with a wooden 2×4.

An anonymous tip alerted authorities to Talley’s whereabouts. The tipster will receive a reward.

Crimestoppers didn’t release any other information.