Gas Prices Will Continue to Increase in the State of Alabama

by Ja Nai Wright

There are many reasons for the recent price jump in gas, one major factor happens to be the demand itself. One year ago, COVID-19 hit the United States and everyone began staying indoors as much as possible.

Now that vaccines have begun being administered, residents are starting to feel safer about leaving their homes. This has resulted in a steady increase of the price of gas in the state.

As the summer approaches, gas prices are expected to remain high and possibly even raise again. One way to help slow the spread of rising prices is to price shop. This means finding the gas station with the lowest gas prices and shopping there. This helps reduce the over all prices of gas in the area since gas stations are competing for business.

If you would like to know where lower gas prices are in your area download the AAA app on your phone. The app gives you accurate gas prices at each station in your area.