Late City Councillor Richard Bollinger To Lie In Repose at City Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Late City Councilman Richard Bollinger will lie in repose at Montgomery City Hall Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

A memorial service will follow from noon to 1 p.m.

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Greenwood Cemetery, Section Roses 4A.

Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger passed away March 20.

In honor of Councilman Bollinger’s life and service, Mayor Steven L. Reed directed all flags in Montgomery to be flown at half-staff and released the below statement.

“On behalf of the City of Montgomery, we mourn the loss of Councilman Richard Bollinger, and we lift up his family and friends in our prayers,” Mayor Reed said. “Richard stood in support of his community, his constituents and his city — all of which he held dear. He will be remembered for his love of Montgomery and his service to this city.”