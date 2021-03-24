Lawmakers Frustrated over Delay in Census Redistricting Data

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican senators are expressing frustration that data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts won’t be available until August at the earliest. But the U.S. Census Bureau’s acting director told them at a hearing Tuesday that the schedule is driven by a goal of releasing complete and accurate numbers. Republican members of the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee told acting director Ron Jarmin that the delay was upending their states’ redistricting plans. The statistical agency says the redistricting data won’t be ready in an older format until August and in a more user-friendly format until September. That is months after the redistricting deadlines for many states.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved