Macon Co. Set to Open New Storm Shelter

by Alabama News Network Staff

It is storm season in Alabama, and people in Eastern Macon County can look forward to a new tornado shelter opening soon.

The newest storm shelter in Macon Co. is located in the Little Texas Community, near the Little Texas Volunteer Fire Dept. on County Road 69.

The modular structure is made of steel and was put together off site.

Once it was in Macon County the building was welded together, and then welded to the concrete foundation it sits on.

At 1200 square feet the building is expected to hold about 75 people.

Officials say the shelter can withstand winds of over 200mph.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee says the County is moving away from the old tank style shelters and from now on all new shelters will be these new modular style structures.

This newest shelter is part of County Officials’ plans to have more shelter located in Macon Co.

The building cost around $200,000 to build, the Federal Emergency Management Agency funded 75% of the project, Macon. Co. funded the other 25%.

Once the shelter passes its final inspection, it will be commissioned into use. That is expected to happen in the next few days.

Officials also plan to use the structure as a community meeting area.