Mayor Steven Reed Hosting Virtual Town Hall Meeting to Share Facts Related to the COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed will host a virtual town hall Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. featuring Dr. Ian Moore, DVM, PHD, DACVP.

The town hall will be streamed on the City of Montgomery’s Facebook LIVE (https://www.facebook.com/montgomeryalabama/live/) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/yERkHRblEnw) properties. It will also air on the City’s website: https://www.montgomeryal.gov/city-government/virtual-mayor-s-town-hall.

Mayor Reed seeks to empower residents with information. In doing so, Dr. Moore will share facts surrounding the development, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and will answer questions about the vaccines in an open discussion format. The goal of the town hall is to ensure that residents have access to transparent, balanced information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

A native of Brewton, Ala., Dr. Moore received his undergraduate and veterinary medical degrees from Tuskegee University and Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Moore has a background as a veterinarian and influenza researcher.

He is an Investigative Veterinary Pathologist and Section Chief for the Infectious Disease Pathogenesis Section (IDPS), which serves as a central research pathology core laboratory within the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Dr. Moore’s research, collaborations and publications span a broad range of infectious and allergic disease conditions including Influenza, Malaria, Zika, Tuberculosis, Human Norovirus, Coronaviruses, Eczema, and food allergies, to name a few. This background and expertise led to Dr. Moore being invited to be a part of the NIH’s research team that would take on the task of developing and assessing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with Moderna.