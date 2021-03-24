Montgomery Library Offering Educational Alternative for Spring Break

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Juliette Hampton Morgan library in Montgomery is offering kids an educational alternative this Spring Break. Students, grades, K-12, have the opportunity to participate in the STEM Spring Break Program.

The STEM program allows students learn science, technology, engineering, and math through various experiments.

1/8 IMG_6460

2/8 IMG_6450

3/8 IMG_6452

4/8 IMG_6456

5/8 IMG_6461



6/8 IMG_6463

7/8 IMG_6465

8/8 IMG_6466















The program is open March 24-25 from 9am-12pm.

The library will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. They will allow 10 students for the event.