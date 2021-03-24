Montgomery Whitewater Project holding Information Workshop

by Ellis Eskew

If you work in construction or construction supply, the Montgomery Whitewater Project invites you to a virtual construction information workshop.

The project manager Jeffrey Gustin of S2o Design and Engineering will join virtually to provide an overview of the project scope, budget, timeline, and contracting opportunities.

“It could be anywhere from traditional site work to concrete site utilities to traditional building elements, dry wall, lighting, finishes and that type of thing, to our channel systems, which is primarily concrete and utilities that also has some specialty equipment. There are obstacles, master pumps you typically wouldn’t see on a project of this nature,” said Gustin.

The Whitewater Project is looking to create 600 jobs over the next two years with construction beginning this summer.

The workshop is virtual or in person on Tuesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. or Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at

Trenholm State Community College Patterson Campus, Building D

3920 Troy Highway, Montgomery, Alabama 36116

For more information on the workshop and to register, click here.