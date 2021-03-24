Opelika Police Searching for the Identity of 2 Credit Card Fraud Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Opelika Police Department says it’s investigating the case of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. The crime occurred at Target located at 2640 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, AL. The 2 suspects were captured on camera leaving the store at exactly 3:40 p.m. The first suspect a black female with long hair, can be seen wearing a white face mask, striped blazer, white shirt, and dark jeans. The second suspect, a black male, is wearing a white hat, black face mask, a black Adidas tracksuit, and black and white sneakers. The female suspect is seen on camera using the stolen credit card at Home Depot located at 2190 Tiger Town Parkway.

If you have any information on these suspects the Opelika Police Department Detective Division urges you to contact them at (334) 705-5220.