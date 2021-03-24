Publix Opens Fifth Montgomery County Location, Bringing 135 New Jobs to Town of Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The supermarket giant Publix has added its fifth store to Montgomery County.

On Wednesday, March 24, Publix opened a store in the Town of Pike Road. The store opened in the “Shops at Pike Road” plaza located at 9515 Vaughn Road. It opened at 7 am.

Publix will bring 135 news jobs to Pike Road.

The new Publix offers upstairs seating if you decide to dine-in with your meal from the deli, want to have a meeting or small gathering. The upstairs seating area also has WiFi access.

1/6 IMG_6445

2/6 IMG_6437

3/6 IMG_6444

4/6 IMG_6441

5/6 IMG_6446



6/6 IMG_6447











The store took 10 months to build.

The Publix located at the “Shops at Pike Road” becomes the next store in the grocery chain that has over 1,200 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

For more information visit the companies website corporate.Publix.com