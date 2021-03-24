Severe Storm Threat Thursday!

by Shane Butler



We have rain and a few storms moving back into the area later tonight. You could hear some rumbles as the rain area moves northward. Tomorrow will be another day for strong to severe storms. The greatest risk for severe storms producing tornadoes will be over our western most counties. There could even be a few strong long track tornadoes! The main threat window will open up around noon and continue into the evening hours. The storm system is expected to gradually weaken as it moves farther southward into our area. We still suggest everyone remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and nighttime hours.We’re on the backside of the system Friday. A few showers will be possible otherwise we look for partly sunny skies and temps in the 70s for highs. More rain activity is ahead for the upcoming weekend. Showers are possible Saturday but rain is more likely with a system moving through on Sunday. Temps warm up significantly with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. The early part of next week is looking a little drier but there’s more rain on the way later in the week.