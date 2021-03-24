Troy beats Alabama State at Riverwalk, 16-3

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State fell behind early and could not recover, falling to Troy 16-3 in a midweek contest Wednesday afternoon at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

Troy (10-10) got on the board early against Hornet starter Osvaldo Mendez, with five runs in the top half of the first inning of the contest to take the early lead. Mendez (0-2) suffered the loss after giving up four hits including two home runs in the first. Alabama State (6-11) responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first when Chris Lewis singled to score Jabronski Williams, followed by Lewis scoring on a double from Santiago Garcia. The Hornets scored their third and final run of the inning after Abner Benitez singled to drive in Garcia. The Trojans scored five more in the second and added runs in the third, sixth, and seventh for the final margin.

Ricardo Rivera came on in relief in the second giving up four runs off of three hits before Jordan Gould finished the inning, working 1.2 innings and giving up three runs off three hits and striking out two. Payton Harris came in for an inning of work in the fourth recording a pair of strikeouts, while Trevor Jurjevich who logged 2.0 innings and Ryan Velazquez pitched the seventh and eighth for the Hornets. Alabama State recorded eight hits against six Troy pitchers, with six different players collecting hits. Lewis led the Hornets with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Williams recorded two hits and scored a run of his own.

Alabama State returns to action at home this weekend in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play hosting Alcorn State in a three-game series beginning Friday night. Due to COVID-19 protocols only those listed on the player pass list will be admitted into the venue due to socially distant seating. Alabama State is a mask mandatory campus, as are each of the athletic venues.