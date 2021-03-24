What the Tech? App of the Day: Marigold

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been a tough year for everyone but sometimes a bad day is just as bad. If not worse.

Whether it’s the pressure at work, at home with the kids, with your spouse or significant other, or just internal stress because of another issue, confidence in yourself can take a beating.

While there are hundreds of motivational or self-help apps in both app stores, Marigold stands alone as a “confidence builder for women.”

The app was developed by women for women with the goal of boosting confidence through a series of pep talks or motivational lessons by speakers and life coaches in a particular area.

Once you sign up for an account you are asked to choose a few areas you’d like help with confidence. The choices include confidence as a mother, at work and at an interview, confidence in your health, fitness, and body, and appearance.

After choosing a few topics you’ll be given recommendations for talks by the life coaches and motivational speakers. Each session or pep talk is about 10 minutes or less. Audio only.

Marigold is a free app and there are a few free classes but for the full complement of talks and coaching sessions, you’ll need a subscription that’s $7.99 a month or $39.99 a year. If you’ve ever looked into getting a personal life coach, you know $40 a year is a great deal less than just a few sessions. There’s also a free 1-week trial to see if it’s what you’re looking for.

Marigold is available only for iPhones. There is a Marigold app in the Google Play Store but it is not the same one from this company.