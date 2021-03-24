What the Tech? Useful Life Hacks

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are warned all the time about the dangers of computer hacks. It typically means bad guys hacking into your computer or device to steal information, data, or even your identity.

Not all “hacks” are bad.

Life hacks make things easier, especially when it comes to technology. Try these “tech life hacks” that can make routine things a little easier.

If you’re a parent, you most likely would love to see them read. I mean, other than Snapchat captions and Instagram comments. If you’re having a time trying to encourage your children to read, try this: find a tv show, better yet a movie (they’re longer) they’d enjoy. Using Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu, mute the sound and turn on closed captioning. They’ll have to read along. They’ll need to put their devices down too.

Do you visit some websites on your phone or tablet all the time, even if you’ve bookmarked it? You still have to open the browser, navigate to the web address, and tap. Instead, create an app! For example, for my “What the Tech” blog you just go to the website’s home page, and tap the share button. Scroll through the options and then choose “add to home screen”. The phone creates what amounts to an app placed on your home screen. The next time you want to visit the website just tap the icon. It’s the same thing on an Android phone using the Chrome browser.

By the way, you can do this with any site that’s storing too much data. If the Facebook app is draining your battery and filling up storage, you can delete the app and add a shortcut to the home screen. Next time you need to log on to Facebook, just tap the icon shortcut on your home screen. You won’t notice a big difference and the website visits won’t store too much data

on your phone.

If you’re listening to YouTube, it’s not very easy turning the volume up and down by tapping on the slider. Just click on it, or hover above it and you can now control volume with the center wheel of the mouse.

Wireless charging pads are so inexpensive now, you can buy a few and place them around the house, wherever people spend the most time. They won’t need to plug their phone into a charging outlet. Many of the wireless charging pads cost less than $20.