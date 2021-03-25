ADPH Encourages Those Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine to Get Tested at Montgomery Drive-Thru Clinic on March 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages eligible people to attend a vaccination clinic Monday, March 29, in West Montgomery. The free drive-through clinic will be held at the old Smiley Court site located at 4107 Marlyn St. The clinic, which is first-come, first-served, will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all allocated doses have been distributed.

ADPH is the lead agency conducting the clinic in partnership with Montgomery County, the City of Montgomery, the Town of Pike Road, and the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency. This clinic is for Alabamians 55 years of age and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and persons in phases 1a, 1b and 1c which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan may be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov/ covid19vaccine/index.html . The Pfizer vaccine is the only authorized vaccine for young people age 16-18.

Individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one. Entry to the site begins at 8 a.m. with vaccinations to begin being delivered at 9 a.m. The public will enter via West Boulevard and Estate Avenue. A walk-up option is available for those who arrive through public transportation, taxi or ride-share partners. A check-in tent will be located at the bus stop on West Boulevard and Estate Avenue for those individuals.

Persons are asked to review information regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and fill out a consent form found at http://alabamapublichealth. gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics. html to bring to the vaccination site. For those without the ability to print the forms, materials will also be available at the vaccination site.

The second-dose clinic is scheduled for Monday, April 19.