Devore “Walking John Da’Voe” Jones Family Talks About His Life and Legacy

by Ja Nai Wright

Devore Jones, a.k.a “Walking John Da’Voe” was known throughout the community as a man who was dedicated to serving the people. He was dedicated to making the community better and it was something he has done for years.

Walking John was known for walking everywhere he went. His family says he didn’t drive, he would only take use public transportation if necessary. His family also says his goal was to spread knowledge and to help the youth in the community to care for another.

Jones was a candidate in the recent special election for the city of Montgomery District 3 seat. He was killed just days before the election. This came as a shock to many especially his family.

If you would like to donate money for the Jones’s Family funeral expenses, click here.