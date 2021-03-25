Five Deaths Confirmed in Calhoun County Following Severe Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to reports, three people have died as a result of severe weather storms in Calhoun County Thursday afternoon. The deaths were confirmed by Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. Several people were also injured as a result of the storm.

Multiple structure were damaged during the storm in Ohatchee along River Road.

Local agencies are assisting with a search and rescue operation to locate people trapped under debris.

Governor Ivey has issued a statement on the fatalities in Ohatchee:

“Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”