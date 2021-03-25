Gov. Kay Ivey Issues State of Emergency for 28 Counties Because of Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of the severe weather that is expected in Alabama today and tonight. The state of emergency goes into effect at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

In the Alabama News Network viewing area, the state of emergency covers Greene, Hale, Marengo and Perry counties, which are all in West Alabama.

Here is the complete list of counties:

Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties.

“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather. I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise,” Gov. Ivey said.