Judge Sets $1 Million Cash Bond for Thomas Whitehurst, Accused of Murdering Wife in 2016 Cold Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Last week Starr Mulder’s remains were identified, and on Tuesday her ex-husband Thomas Edward Whitehurst was arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, Whitehurst made his initial appearance before Elmore Co. Judge James Goggans.

The defense pled with the judge to lower the case, but prosecutors argued that the heinous nature of the crime, and the fact that Whitehurst hid his actions for 5 years, the bond should be upheld.

Thomas Edward Whitehurst is being held at the Elmore County Jail.

A preliminary trial has been set for April 6th at 2pm, at the Elmore County Judicial Complex.

