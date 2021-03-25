National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Hale County Moved to Saturday Because of Severe Weather Threat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s severe weather threat across Alabama, especially West Alabama, had led to the postponement of the Alabama National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hale County.

The clinic will now be held on Saturday, March 27, from 9AM to 5PM. No appointment is needed.

The location is the Boys and Girls Club (the old National Guard Armory) at 515 Greene Street in Greensboro.

