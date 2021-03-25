New Tornado Watch Until 1AM Friday; Includes Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking severe weather that continues to move across Alabama tonight. Our Weather Authority team of meteorologists says to prepare for severe weather, which could include the threat for tornadoes in some areas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1AM Friday, March 26, for Montgomery and much of the Alabama News Network viewing area. The counties in the watch are:

AUTAUGA BIBB CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE HALE JEFFERSON LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONTGOMERY PERRY RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA

The SPC has extended “High Risk” (level 5/5) for severe storms today in the northwest quarter of the state. Threat levels diminish to the south and east, but the vast majority of the state is under the threat for severe weather.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

